Sessions from Studio A - Jontan

Jontan's debut album The Orange Book takes its name from a cookbook, and is filled with different musical flavors from pop to soul to samba. We'll talk with Jontan about his diverse influences and hear a live performance recorded in Studio A. Check out more from Jontan on Bandcamp and follow him on Instagram.

The lineup for this session is:

Jontan - Guitar, bass, and lead vocals

Walker - Bass, guitar, backup vocals

Aval Stanley - Keys, vocals

Forrest Kelly - Drums and percussion

Jontan performing "Tell Him" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Jontan performing "Pule Jontao (Meu Amigo Jorge)" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Jontan performing "Goog Morning, Love" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Jontan performing "The One I Love" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Jontan performing "Ain't Going Nowhere" live in WNIJ's Studio A