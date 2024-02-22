© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Jontan

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published February 22, 2024 at 6:55 PM CST
Jontan's debut album The Orange Book takes its name from a cookbook, and is filled with different musical flavors from pop to soul to samba. We'll talk with Jontan about his diverse influences and hear a live performance recorded in Studio A. Check out more from Jontan on Bandcamp and follow him on Instagram.

The lineup for this session is:
Jontan - Guitar, bass, and lead vocals
Walker - Bass, guitar, backup vocals
Aval Stanley - Keys, vocals
Forrest Kelly - Drums and percussion

Jontan performing "Tell Him" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Jontan performing "Pule Jontao (Meu Amigo Jorge)" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Jontan performing "Goog Morning, Love" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Jontan performing "The One I Love" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Jontan performing "Ain't Going Nowhere" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
