WNIJ News

Sessions from Studio A - Fareed Haque

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published July 13, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT
Fareed Haque's latest album CASSEUS! is a re-imagining of works by Haitian-American composer Frantz Casseus. Hear music from the new album performed live in Studio A and our interview with Fareed Haque and special guest Paul Wertico, seven-time Grammy winning drummer for the Pat Metheny Group. Watch behind-the-scenes video of their live performance below.

Find more from Fareed Haque on Fareed.com and follow him on Facebook and Instagram. Check out Paul Wertico's new album Drums Without Boundaries here and find more on his website.

Fareed Haque performing his arrangement of Frantz Casseus' "SIMBI" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Fareed Haque performing his arrangement of Frantz Casseus' "RARA" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Fareed Haque performing his arrangement of Frantz Casseus' "DANCE OF THE HOUNSIES" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Fareed Haque performing "Crystal Math" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Fareed Haque performing "Lab Rat" live in WNIJ's Studio A

WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
