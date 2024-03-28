Sessions from Studio A - Anthony Padilla Duo

Wrestling With A Ghost is the new album out now from Anthony Padilla. He's joined by Patrick Moynihan on bass for a live performance at Studio A Cafe featuring songs from that new album, and a few tunes for Tom Waits fans out there. Check out the new album streaming everywhere and find more from Anthony Padilla on Facebook and his website.

Anthony Padilla Duo performing "Feel No Shame" live at Studio A Cafe

Anthony Padilla Duo performing "Silver Linings" live at Studio A Cafe

Anthony Padilla Duo performing "Yesterday Is Here" by Tom Waits live at Studio A Cafe

Anthony Padilla Duo performing "Do It Anyway" live at Studio A Cafe