Sessions from Studio A - Anthony Padilla Duo

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published March 28, 2024 at 6:55 PM CDT
Anthony Padilla Duo performing live at Studio A Cafe
Anthony Padilla Duo performing live at Studio A Cafe

Wrestling With A Ghost is the new album out now from Anthony Padilla. He's joined by Patrick Moynihan on bass for a live performance at Studio A Cafe featuring songs from that new album, and a few tunes for Tom Waits fans out there. Check out the new album streaming everywhere and find more from Anthony Padilla on Facebook and his website.

Anthony Padilla Duo performing "Feel No Shame" live at Studio A Cafe

Anthony Padilla Duo performing "Silver Linings" live at Studio A Cafe

Anthony Padilla Duo performing "Yesterday Is Here" by Tom Waits live at Studio A Cafe

Anthony Padilla Duo performing "Do It Anyway" live at Studio A Cafe

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
