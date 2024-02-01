Sessions from Studio A - Gibby Toombs

When Gibby Toombs sings, you can instantly hear the passion in his voice and lyrics. Join us as we hear the singer-songwriter recorded live in Studio A and talk with Gibby Toombs about his songs and writing process. Find more from Gibby Toombs on streaming services and Bandcamp. You can also follow him on Instagram.

Gibby Toombs performing "Higher Than You" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Gibby Toombs performing "Give My Life to the Form" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Gibby Toombs performing "Pocket" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Gibby Toombs performing "Hannah" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Gibby Toombs performing "Hope I Make It to the End" live in WNIJ's Studio A