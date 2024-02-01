© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Website with Pop-up Ad

Sessions from Studio A - Gibby Toombs

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published February 1, 2024 at 6:55 PM CST
Gibby Toombs performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Gibby Toombs performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

When Gibby Toombs sings, you can instantly hear the passion in his voice and lyrics. Join us as we hear the singer-songwriter recorded live in Studio A and talk with Gibby Toombs about his songs and writing process. Find more from Gibby Toombs on streaming services and Bandcamp. You can also follow him on Instagram.

Gibby Toombs performing "Higher Than You" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Gibby Toombs performing "Give My Life to the Form" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Gibby Toombs performing "Pocket" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Gibby Toombs performing "Hannah" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Gibby Toombs performing "Hope I Make It to the End" live in WNIJ's Studio A

