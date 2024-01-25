Sessions from Studio A - Tijuana Hercules

Drums, guitar, and the deep baritone sax. That's all Tijuana Hercules needs to hook you into their music world. We'll hear the trio perform live and talk about the band's background, upcoming music, and about using a chili pot as a percussion instrument.

Find more from Tijuana Hercules on their website and Bandcamp. They are also on Facebook and Instagram. Check out behind-the-scenes video posted below.

Tijuana Hercules performing "Let the Burning Grass Grow" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tijuana Hercules performing "Let's Make Our Own Action" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tijuana Hercules performing "Hands Down" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tijuana Hercules performing "Low Sierra Surfer Chain" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tijuana Hercules performing "The Track" live in WNIJ's Studio A