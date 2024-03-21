© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Super Brick

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published March 21, 2024 at 6:55 PM CDT
Super Brick performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 5  — SB Still 4.png
Sometimes impulsive decisions end up paying off, like when Gabriel Brown and Kyle Roberts moved to Memphis, TN and ended up meeting their new lead singer Bethany Fichthorn. The band is now based here in northern Illinois, and on this week's show we will talk with the trio and hear a live performance recorded in Studio A.

Check them out on Spotify and Apple Music, and follow the band on Facebook and Instagram.

Super Brick performing "Windows Down" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Super Brick performing "Recluse" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Super Brick performing "Happy Ending" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Super Brick performing "I Am a Mouse" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Super Brick performing "Far From Here" live in WNIJ's Studio A

