Sessions from Studio A - Prairie Smoke

Psych-rock band Prairie Smoke from Rockford joins us for an electrifying live set. The band is Donovan Gruner on guitar, Brett Whitaker on drums, and Carl Torpedo playing bass. We'll also talk with band members about their music and their unique, modified gear. Find more from Prairie Smoke on Bandcamp and Instagram.

Check out video below featuring live visuals from staticant815 and Sleepthieves.

Prairie Smoke performing "Melting Mind" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Prairie Smoke performing "Humanoid" & "Fine Planet" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Prairie Smoke performing "Mind Over Matter" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Prairie Smoke performing "Midnight Sun" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Prairie Smoke performing "Cotyledon" live in WNIJ's Studio A