Sessions from Studio A - Maiden King

Maiden King joins us to play music from their new debut album, Who Else Were We Supposed to Become? We'll talk with songwriter Jake Hawrylak about the album and the question posed in that title. Check out more from the band on their website and Bandcamp.

The lineup for this sessions is:

Jake Hawrylak - Lead vocals and bass

Sam Genualdi - Guitar and pedal steel

Sebastian Espeset - Guitar

Ivan Pyzow - Keyboards and trumpet

Sam Subar - Drums and percussion

Maiden King performing "Young Country" and "Erosion" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Maiden King performing "Tangible" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Maiden King performing "One Days" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Maiden King performing "Free" live in WNIJ's Studio A