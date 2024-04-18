© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Dylan Lloyd

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published April 18, 2024 at 6:55 PM CDT
Dylan Lloyd performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Dylan Lloyd performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

A lot has happened for singer-songwriter Dylan Lloyd since we last had him on our show. He's had his music featured in film and TV, and also built a huge following on TikTok. We'll talk with him about his career and hear Dylan Lloyd play live in Studio A.

Follow him on TikTok and Instagram for more, and check out behind-the-scenes video of his performance below.

Dylan Lloyd performs "The Wheel" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Dylan Lloyd performs "Gift of Life" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Dylan Lloyd performs "Wonderful World" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Dylan Lloyd performs "Hold Me Love" live in WNIJ's Studio A

WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
