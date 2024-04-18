Sessions from Studio A - Dylan Lloyd

A lot has happened for singer-songwriter Dylan Lloyd since we last had him on our show. He's had his music featured in film and TV, and also built a huge following on TikTok. We'll talk with him about his career and hear Dylan Lloyd play live in Studio A.

Follow him on TikTok and Instagram for more, and check out behind-the-scenes video of his performance below.

Dylan Lloyd performs "The Wheel" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Dylan Lloyd performs "Gift of Life" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Dylan Lloyd performs "Wonderful World" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Dylan Lloyd performs "Hold Me Love" live in WNIJ's Studio A