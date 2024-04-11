© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Chaepter

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published April 11, 2024 at 6:55 PM CDT
On his new record Naked Era, we hear Chaepter take his sound in a darker, heavier direction. Hear him and the band perform live in Studio A, and we'll talk with Chaepter about his music and that new album. Find more on his website and Bandcamp and follow Chaepter on Instagram.

Lineup:
Chaepter - Vocals, Guitar
Ryan Donlin - Guitar
Ayethaw Tun - Bass
John Golden - Drums

Chaepter performing "Post-Touch" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chaepter performing "New Era" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chaepter performing "Nobody's Cool Anymore" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chaepter performing "Something About People" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chaepter performing "Bear With It" live in WNIJ's Studio A

