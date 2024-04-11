Sessions from Studio A - Chaepter

On his new record Naked Era, we hear Chaepter take his sound in a darker, heavier direction. Hear him and the band perform live in Studio A, and we'll talk with Chaepter about his music and that new album. Find more on his website and Bandcamp and follow Chaepter on Instagram.

Lineup:

Chaepter - Vocals, Guitar

Ryan Donlin - Guitar

Ayethaw Tun - Bass

John Golden - Drums

Chaepter performing "Post-Touch" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chaepter performing "New Era" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chaepter performing "Nobody's Cool Anymore" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chaepter performing "Something About People" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chaepter performing "Bear With It" live in WNIJ's Studio A