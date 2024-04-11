Sessions from Studio A - Chaepter
1 of 5 — Chaepter pic 1.png
Chaepter performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 5 — Chaepter pic 6.png
Chaepter performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 5 — Chaepter pic 3.png
Chaepter performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 5 — Chaepter 7.png
Chaepter performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
5 of 5 — Chaepter pic 4.png
Chaepter performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
On his new record Naked Era, we hear Chaepter take his sound in a darker, heavier direction. Hear him and the band perform live in Studio A, and we'll talk with Chaepter about his music and that new album. Find more on his website and Bandcamp and follow Chaepter on Instagram.
Lineup:
Chaepter - Vocals, Guitar
Ryan Donlin - Guitar
Ayethaw Tun - Bass
John Golden - Drums
Chaepter performing "Post-Touch" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Chaepter performing "New Era" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Chaepter performing "Nobody's Cool Anymore" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Chaepter performing "Something About People" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Chaepter performing "Bear With It" live in WNIJ's Studio A