© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - Kelly Steward & The Restless Kind

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published May 2, 2024 at 6:55 PM CDT
Kelly Steward & The Restless Kind performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 4  — KS Still 1.png
Kelly Steward & The Restless Kind performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Kelly Steward & The Restless Kind performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 4  — KS Still 4.png
Kelly Steward & The Restless Kind performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Kelly Steward & The Restless Kind performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 4  — KS Still 5.png
Kelly Steward & The Restless Kind performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Kelly Steward & The Restless Kind performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 4  — KS Still 2.png
Kelly Steward & The Restless Kind performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Kelly Steward & The Restless kind stop by Studio A to play live and Steward will talk with us about her music and about opening up The Music Box, a new venue in Rockford. Find more about the venue on The Music Box website and check out Kelly Steward's website for tour dates and music. You can also follow her on Instagram.

YouTube is currently experiencing technical difficulties when uploading videos. Stay tuned for behind-the-scenes video coming shortly!
Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories