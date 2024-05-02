Sessions from Studio A - Kelly Steward & The Restless Kind

Kelly Steward & The Restless kind stop by Studio A to play live and Steward will talk with us about her music and about opening up The Music Box, a new venue in Rockford. Find more about the venue on The Music Box website and check out Kelly Steward's website for tour dates and music. You can also follow her on Instagram.

