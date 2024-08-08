Sessions from Studio A - William Elliott Whitmore

William Elliott Whitmore stopped by Rockford last week armed with his banjo, guitar, kick drum, and lots of great music. We'll hear songs from his latest album Silently, The Mind Breaks and talk with Whitmore about that record. Pick up a copy and find more music on his website. You can also follow William Elliott Whitmore on Facebook and Instagram.

Special thanks to Warren Franklin and Anderson Japanese Gardens for having us this summer, and to Scott Ford at Evil Twin Recording.

William Elliott Whitmore performs "Break Even" live at Rockford's Anderson Japanese Gardens

William Elliott Whitmore performs "Hell or High Water" live at Rockford's Anderson Japanese Gardens

William Elliott Whitmore performs "Bunker Built For Two" live at Rockford's Anderson Japanese Gardens

William Elliott Whitmore performs "Diggin' My Grave" live at Rockford's Anderson Japanese Gardens

William Elliott Whitmore performs "Burn Down the House" live at Rockford's Anderson Japanese Gardens