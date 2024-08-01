Sessions from Studio A - AJ Lee & Blue Summit

California bluegrass virtuosos AJ Lee & Blue Summit just released their third album City of Glass. We'll hear the band play songs from that record live at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford and talk with AJ Lee & Blue Summit. Check out video from the concert, including some songs we didn't have time to fit in the show, posted below!

Buy a copy of City of Glass on the band's website and follow AJ Lee & Blue Summit on Facebook and Instagram.

Special thanks to Scott Ford at Evil Twin Recording for recording and mixing the concert.

AJ Lee & Blue Summit performing "City of Glass" live at Anderson Japanese Gardens

AJ Lee & Blue Summit performing "Seaside Town" live at Anderson Japanese Gardens

AJ Lee & Blue Summit performing "Glendale Train" live at Anderson Japanese Gardens

AJ Lee & Blue Summit performing "He Called Me Baby" live at Anderson Japanese Gardens

AJ Lee & Blue Summit performing "I Still Think of Her" live at Anderson Japanese Gardens