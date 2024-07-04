© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Our main phone number, 815-753-9000, is currently down. Please email us at npr@niu.edu or click here to use our Listener Comment Recorder and leave us a message. Thank you!

Sessions from Studio A - Better Late Than Never

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published July 4, 2024 at 6:55 PM CDT
Better Late Than Never performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 4  — BLTN_Still 4.png
Better Late Than Never performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Better Late Than Never performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 4  — BLTN_Still 2.png
Better Late Than Never performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Better Late Than Never performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 4  — BLTN_Still 3.png
Better Late Than Never performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Better Late Than Never performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 4  — BLTN_Still 5.png
Better Late Than Never performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Better Late Than Never stopped by WNIJ's Studio A to play new, unreleased songs and talk with us about their background and music. Check out more from the band, including dates for shows, on their website and give them a follow on Facebook and Instagram.

You can find more music from the band streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major streaming platforms. Check out behind-the-scenes video from their live performance below!

Better Late Than Never performing "Stronger" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Better Late Than Never performing "Bye Bye" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Better Late Than Never performing "Defeated" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Better Late Than Never performing "Shot of Whiskey" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Better Late Than Never performing "Proved Them Wrong" live in WNIJ's Studio A

WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
