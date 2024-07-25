Sessions from Studio A - Micky Torpedo's Birdsongs Vol. 2

Micky Torpedo returns with the next installment in his Birdsongs series. Birdsongs Vol. 2: Sounds of the Bell Bowl Prairie is out now, with proceeds of the album benefiting Sinnissippi Audubon Society and Natural Land Institute. Buy a copy here to support the cause, and listen for a special performance of the album recorded live at Severson Dells Nature Center. We'll also talk with Micky Torpedo at Underground Squirrel Studio, where he recorded the album.

Find more from Micky Torpedo on his website and Facebook page. Check out video of the live performance below.

Micky Torpedo with "Eastern Meadowlark" recorded live at Severson Dells Nature Center

Micky Torpedo with "American Robin" recorded live at Severson Dells Nature Center

Micky Torpedo with "Indigo Bunting" recorded live at Severson Dells Nature Center

Micky Torpedo with "Eastern Towhee" recorded live at Severson Dells Nature Center