WNIJ News

Sessions from Studio A - Chantel Charis

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published January 19, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST
CC_Still 1.png
Chantel Charis performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chantel Charis is a multi-instrumentalist from Rockford who, when she's not creating her dreamlike solo music, studies violin at San Francisco Conservatory of Music and works on composing music for strings. Hear Chantel Charis play live on this week's show and talk more about her background and music.

Find more from Chantel Charis on Bandcamp as well as Facebook and Instagram.

Chantel Charis performing "Lullaby / My All" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chantel Charis performing "Way You Say It" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chantel Charis performing "Party Song" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chantel Charis performing "5/16/20 Hymn" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chantel Charis performing "Lullaby / Dreamland" live in WNIJ's Studio A

WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
