Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - The translator and jazz lover

Welcome to the Poetically Yours Extended Podcast. This conversation serves as a backdrop for the weekly segment. This month’s featured artist is Dave Oliphant.

Oliphant was born in Texas and has spent most of his life there. He is a poet and translator who has written many works. He received his PhD from Northern Illinois University. This fall he will return to the college to celebrate 50 years of postgraduation. In this episode, he talks about his many travels, his wife and his love for jazz.

