Poetically Yours Extended Podcast - The translator and jazz lover

By Yvonne Boose
Published July 8, 2025 at 1:28 PM CDT

Welcome to the Poetically Yours Extended Podcast. This conversation serves as a backdrop for the weekly segment. This month’s featured artist is Dave Oliphant.

Oliphant was born in Texas and has spent most of his life there. He is a poet and translator who has written many works. He received his PhD from Northern Illinois University. This fall he will return to the college to celebrate 50 years of postgraduation. In this episode, he talks about his many travels, his wife and his love for jazz.
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
