Sessions from Studio A - Kenny & the Night Owls

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published December 15, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST
KTNO_Still 5.png
1 of 5  — KTNO_Still 5.png
Kenny & the Night Owls performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
KTNO_Still 4.png
2 of 5  — KTNO_Still 4.png
Kenny & the Night Owls performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
KTNO_Still 3.png
3 of 5  — KTNO_Still 3.png
Kenny & the Night Owls performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
KTNO_Still 2.png
4 of 5  — KTNO_Still 2.png
Kenny & the Night Owls performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
KTNO_Still 6.png
5 of 5  — KTNO_Still 6.png
Kenny & the Night Owls performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Kenny & the Night Owls join us this week to play music from their debut record American Legion Days. We'll also talk with the band and songwriter Kenny Hotopp will tell us some of the stories behind the music. Find behind-the-scenes live video of the band's performance below.

This episode is dedicated to the memory of Jeff Klyzub.

Find more from Kenny & the Night Owls on their website and Facebook page.

Kenny & the Night Owls performing "American Legion Days" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Kenny & the Night Owls performing "When I Was 17" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Kenny & the Night Owls performing "That's Life" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Kenny & the Night Owls performing "Stand" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Kenny & the Night Owls performing "Stay In Tune" live in WNIJ's Studio A

