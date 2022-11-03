© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIJ News

Sessions from Studio A - Waffles

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published November 3, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT
Still 1.png
1 of 3  — Still 1.png
Waffles performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Still 3.png
2 of 3  — Still 3.png
Waffles performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Still 2.png
3 of 3  — Still 2.png
Waffles performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

We aren't talking about breakfast this week. Waffles is the project of songwriter and producer Charles McNulty and we'll hear a great live performance from him and the band on this week's show. Find behind-the-scenes live video below and check out more from Waffles right here.

Waffles performing "Problem Dogg" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Waffles performing "Dress" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Waffles performing "Dancing with my Devil" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Waffles performing "Tight" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Waffles performing "Silly Dreams" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories