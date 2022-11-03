Sessions from Studio A - Waffles
Waffles performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
We aren't talking about breakfast this week. Waffles is the project of songwriter and producer Charles McNulty and we'll hear a great live performance from him and the band on this week's show. Find behind-the-scenes live video below and check out more from Waffles right here.
Waffles performing "Problem Dogg" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Waffles performing "Dress" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Waffles performing "Dancing with my Devil" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Waffles performing "Tight" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Waffles performing "Silly Dreams" live in WNIJ's Studio A