Sessions from Studio A - Phil Yates & The Affiliates

Chicago rock band Phil Yates & The Affiliates join us this week to play music from their new record, A Thin Thread. Find the new album available on Bandcamp here and check out behind the scenes video from the band's live performance below.

Also find more from the band on their Facebook page.

Phil Yates & The Affiliates performing "Green Eyes" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Phil Yates & The Affiliates performing "Smithereens" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Phil Yates & The Affiliates performing "Little French Earthquakes" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Phil Yates & The Affiliates performing "Ninjas Vs. Zombies (Let's Keep Our Heads)" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Phil Yates & The Affiliates performing "Send Him the Bill" live in WNIJ's Studio A

