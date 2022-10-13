© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ News

Sessions from Studio A - Phil Yates & The Affiliates

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published October 13, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT
PY Still 2.png
Phil Yates & The Affiliates performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
PY Still 1.png
Phil Yates & The Affiliates performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chicago rock band Phil Yates & The Affiliates join us this week to play music from their new record, A Thin Thread. Find the new album available on Bandcamp here and check out behind the scenes video from the band's live performance below.

Also find more from the band on their Facebook page.

Phil Yates & The Affiliates performing "Green Eyes" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Phil Yates & The Affiliates performing "Smithereens" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Phil Yates & The Affiliates performing "Little French Earthquakes" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Phil Yates & The Affiliates performing "Ninjas Vs. Zombies (Let's Keep Our Heads)" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Phil Yates & The Affiliates performing "Send Him the Bill" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
