WNIJ News

Sessions from Studio A - Echo and Ransom

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published September 22, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT
ER Still 1.png
1 of 3  — ER Still 1.png
Echo and Ransom performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
ER Still 2.png
2 of 3  — ER Still 2.png
Echo and Ransom performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
ER Still 3.png
3 of 3  — ER Still 3.png
Echo and Ransom performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Colleen Wild and Jason Benefield are the songwriting duo Echo and Ransom. They joined us for a great live set this week with music inspired by Americana, outlaw country, and folk traditions. We'll also hear my conversation with the duo where they'll tell us more about the band and the meaning behind some of their songs.

Find more from Echo and Ransom on their Facebook page and Instagram. Find behind-the-scenes video from their live performance posted below!

Echo and Ransom performing "Take Your Time" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Echo and Ransom performing "Mercy" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Echo and Ransom performing "Vibration" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Echo and Ransom performing "Alibi" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Echo and Ransom performing "Angelina" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
