Sessions from Studio A - St. Marlboro

Chicago's St. Marlboro joins us to play music from their latest record Photo Album as well as some new songs from their next, upcoming record. We'll also chat with the band about their music, abandoned houses, and the making of Photo Album. Check out behind-the-scenes video from their live performance below.

Find more music from St. Marlboro on Bandcamp and follow them on Instagram for more news.

St. Marlboro perform "Parlay" & "Gas" live in WNIJ's Studio A

St. Marlboro perform "Stay Down" live in WNIJ's Studio A

St. Marlboro perform "Wedding Present" live in WNIJ's Studio A

St. Marlboro perform "Eggs" live in WNIJ's Studio A

St. Marlboro perform "VHS" & "Earth to Illinois" live in WNIJ's Studio A