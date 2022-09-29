© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - The Claudettes

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published September 29, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT
Claudettes Still 1.png
1 of 2  — Claudettes Still 1.png
The Claudettes performing live at Mary's Place in Rockford
Claudettes Still 2.png
2 of 2  — Claudettes Still 2.png
The Claudettes performing live at Mary's Place in Rockford

Join us for a great performance from The Claudettes recorded live at Mary's Place in Rockford. The band has a new album, The Claudettes Go Out!, set for release on October 14th. We'll get to hear some of those new songs, along with some Claudettes classics on this week's show.

Find more from The Claudettes on their website and give them a follow on Facebook to keep up with the band. Check out live video from the show at Mary's Place below!

The Claudettes performing "Motorhome" live at Mary's Place in Rockford

The Claudettes performing "Give It All Up for Good" live at Mary's Place in Rockford

The Claudettes performing "Exposure" live at Mary's Place in Rockford

The Claudettes performing "24/5" live at Mary's Place in Rockford

The Claudettes performing "One Special Bottle" live at Mary's Place in Rockford

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
