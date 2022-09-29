Sessions from Studio A - The Claudettes

Join us for a great performance from The Claudettes recorded live at Mary's Place in Rockford. The band has a new album, The Claudettes Go Out!, set for release on October 14th. We'll get to hear some of those new songs, along with some Claudettes classics on this week's show.

Find more from The Claudettes on their website and give them a follow on Facebook to keep up with the band. Check out live video from the show at Mary's Place below!

The Claudettes performing "Motorhome" live at Mary's Place in Rockford

The Claudettes performing "Give It All Up for Good" live at Mary's Place in Rockford

The Claudettes performing "Exposure" live at Mary's Place in Rockford

The Claudettes performing "24/5" live at Mary's Place in Rockford

The Claudettes performing "One Special Bottle" live at Mary's Place in Rockford