Sessions from Studio A
Thursday at 7 p.m. & Saturday at 12 p.m.Sessions from Studio A is a local program dedicated to showcasing regional and touring musicians, featuring performances recorded in WNIJ's own Studio A in DeKalb and hosted by Spencer Tritt.The program presents genres of music ranging from folk to indie rock, blues, alternative country, Americana, world music and more, in a way that provides the listener with a live concert experience. These performances are accompanied by interviews with the artists who discuss their inspirations, aspirations, and the stories behind their original songs.Have a band you'd like to hear on Sessions from Studio A? Send us your suggestions: sessions@niu.edu
Sessions from Studio A - The Belle Weather
Our guest this week is The Belle Weather from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, who create huge soundscapes live with only three instruments. Hear them play music from their 2019 record Don't Let Your Blood Run Still and listen for some of the stories behind their songs.
Find more from The Belle Weather on their website and download their music on Bandcamp.
The Belle Weather performing "Suitcase" live in WNIJ's Studio A
The Belle Weather performing "Heading West" live in WNIJ's Studio A
The Belle Weather performing "The Accomplice" live in WNIJ's Studio A
The Belle Weather performing "If Only" live in WNIJ's Studio A
The Belle Weather performing "Roulette" live in WNIJ's Studio A