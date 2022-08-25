Sessions from Studio A - The Belle Weather

Our guest this week is The Belle Weather from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, who create huge soundscapes live with only three instruments. Hear them play music from their 2019 record Don't Let Your Blood Run Still and listen for some of the stories behind their songs.

Find more from The Belle Weather on their website and download their music on Bandcamp.

The Belle Weather performing "Suitcase" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Belle Weather performing "Heading West" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Belle Weather performing "The Accomplice" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Belle Weather performing "If Only" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Belle Weather performing "Roulette" live in WNIJ's Studio A