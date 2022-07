Sessions from Studio A - Monark

It's an hour of rock n' roll with Rockford band Monark! Listen for live, original songs from the band and our conversation about their music and the current state of the scene in Rockford. Watch behind-the-scenes video of their performance below and check out Monark on Facebook and Instagram for more news and music.

Monark performing "Radiation" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Monark performing "Auf Wiedersehen" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Monark performing "Understand Why" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Monark performing "War" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Monark performing "Who Decided?" live in WNIJ's Studio A