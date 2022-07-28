© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Cole DeGenova

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published July 28, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT
Cole DeGenova performing live in Studio A with guitarist Aaron Day and drummer Gabe Wallace
Cole DeGenova performing live in Studio A with guitarist Aaron Day and drummer Gabe Wallace
Cole DeGenova performing live in Studio A with guitarist Aaron Day and drummer Gabe Wallace
Cole DeGenova performing live in Studio A with guitarist Aaron Day and drummer Gabe Wallace

Cole DeGenova is a songwriter, singer, and world class piano and keyboard player from Chicago. Listen for his signature sound inspired by a mix of soul music, funk, hip-hop, and a healthy dose of Stevie Wonder. Filling out the sound and joining DeGenova this week is guitarist Aaron Day and drummer Gabe Wallace.

Find more music from Cole DeGenova on his website and Bandcamp page. Also be sure to follow him on Instagram for more.

Cole DeGenova performing "The Fire Inside" and "The Lucky Few" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Cole DeGenova performing "Hollywood Girl" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Cole DeGenova performing "Dopamine" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Cole DeGenova performing "Holy Holy" live in WNIJ's Studio A

