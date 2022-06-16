Sessions from Studio A - Chris Haise Band

Milwaukee's Chris Haise Band joins us on Sessions from Studio A this week. Hear them play songs from their brand new record Future, Future, Who Am I? and also a conversation with Chris Haise Band with a little more about the making of that record.

Pick up a copy of the new album on Bandcamp and find more from Chris Haise Band on their website. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Chris Haise Band performing "When It Rains" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chris Haise Band performing "You Won't Find Out Until It's Over" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chris Haise Band performing "Your Ugly Friends" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chris Haise Band performing "Suburban View" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chris Haise Band performing "King James" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chris Haise Band performing "Bric-a-Brac" live in WNIJ's Studio A