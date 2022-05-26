© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - J.S. Mahlon

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published May 26, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT
Still 2.png
J.S. Mahlon performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

His new album All Across Town is out now streaming everywhere and this week J.S. Mahlon stops by Studio A to tell us more about it. He'll also perform a few songs from the new record in a stripped-down, acoustic setting.

Find more from J.S. Mahlon on his website and be sure to follow him on Instagram to keep up with more news and music.

J.S. Mahlon performing "First Love" live in WNIJ's Studio A

J.S. Mahlon performing "Forgotten Tune" live in WNIJ's Studio A

J.S. Mahlon performing "Edge of Town" live in WNIJ's Studio A

J.S. Mahlon performing "Still Got Love" live in WNIJ's Studio A

J.S. Mahlon performing "It's Time to Stop the Bleeding" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags

Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories