Raja Krishnamoorthi brings U.S. Senate campaign to Rockford

On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, IL-8, stopped by the Rockford Public Library's East Branch as part of his summer listening tour.

The Democrat declared his bid for a U.S. Senate seat in May, a few weeks after current Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin announced his retirement.

During the event, Krishnamoorthi described the goal of his campaign.

"My number one priority," he said, "is addressing those economic pain points that people feel every day in their lives, regardless of whether they’re working, poor, middle class or growing a business. They feel it in a way that they have never felt it before.”

During the stop, he said he hopes to pass legislation to unmask ICE agents, ban mid-decade redistricting, and re-establish the rules of presidential pardons.

“I believe the American dream is under threat," he said. "I believe that the American dream is not accessible and may even feel downright impossible for millions of people now especially during the economic chaos of Donald Trump.”

Krishnamoorthi praised Durbin’s legacy and says he hopes to build on it. He says one of his goals is to increase funding for technical education.

Krishnamoorthi is running against several other declared Democratic candidates, including Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly.

