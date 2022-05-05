Thursday at 7 p.m. & Saturday at 12 p.m.Sessions from Studio A is a local program dedicated to showcasing regional and touring musicians, featuring performances recorded in WNIJ's own Studio A in DeKalb and hosted by Spencer Tritt.The program presents genres of music ranging from folk to indie rock, blues, alternative country, Americana, world music and more, in a way that provides the listener with a live concert experience. These performances are accompanied by interviews with the artists who discuss their inspirations, aspirations, and the stories behind their original songs.Have a band you'd like to hear on Sessions from Studio A? Send us your suggestions: sessions@niu.edu
Sessions from Studio A - Erik C. Olson & The Gentlemen
1 of 5 — Still 2.png
Erik C. Olson & The Gentlemen performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 5 — Still 1.png
3 of 5 — Still 3.png
4 of 5 — Still 4.png
5 of 5 — Still 5.png
Erik C. Olson & The Gentlemen perform live in Studio A and talk with us about their passion for jazz and bebop. Olson even completed a book on the subject recently, titled From Triads to Tritones. Find more info about that book, music lessons, and more from Erik C. Olson right here.
Erik C. Olson & The Gentlemen perform "All the Things You Are" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Erik C. Olson & The Gentlemen perform "Alice in Wonderland" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Erik C. Olson & The Gentlemen perform "Song for My Father" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Erik C. Olson & The Gentlemen perform "Ornithology" live in WNIJ's Studio A