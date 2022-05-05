Sessions from Studio A - Erik C. Olson & The Gentlemen

Erik C. Olson & The Gentlemen perform live in Studio A and talk with us about their passion for jazz and bebop. Olson even completed a book on the subject recently, titled From Triads to Tritones. Find more info about that book, music lessons, and more from Erik C. Olson right here.

Erik C. Olson & The Gentlemen perform "All the Things You Are" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Erik C. Olson & The Gentlemen perform "Alice in Wonderland" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Erik C. Olson & The Gentlemen perform "Song for My Father" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Erik C. Olson & The Gentlemen perform "Ornithology" live in WNIJ's Studio A