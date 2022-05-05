© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions From Studio A
Sessions from Studio A
Thursday at 7 p.m. & Saturday at 12 p.m.Sessions from Studio A is a local program dedicated to showcasing regional and touring musicians, featuring performances recorded in WNIJ's own Studio A in DeKalb and hosted by Spencer Tritt.The program presents genres of music ranging from folk to indie rock, blues, alternative country, Americana, world music and more, in a way that provides the listener with a live concert experience. These performances are accompanied by interviews with the artists who discuss their inspirations, aspirations, and the stories behind their original songs.Have a band you'd like to hear on Sessions from Studio A? Send us your suggestions: sessions@niu.edu

Sessions from Studio A - Erik C. Olson & The Gentlemen

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published May 5, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT
Still 2.png
1 of 5  — Still 2.png
Erik C. Olson & The Gentlemen performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Still 1.png
2 of 5  — Still 1.png
Erik C. Olson & The Gentlemen performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Still 3.png
3 of 5  — Still 3.png
Erik C. Olson & The Gentlemen performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Still 4.png
4 of 5  — Still 4.png
Erik C. Olson & The Gentlemen performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Still 5.png
5 of 5  — Still 5.png
Erik C. Olson & The Gentlemen performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Erik C. Olson & The Gentlemen perform live in Studio A and talk with us about their passion for jazz and bebop. Olson even completed a book on the subject recently, titled From Triads to Tritones. Find more info about that book, music lessons, and more from Erik C. Olson right here.

Erik C. Olson & The Gentlemen perform "All the Things You Are" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Erik C. Olson & The Gentlemen perform "Alice in Wonderland" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Erik C. Olson & The Gentlemen perform "Song for My Father" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Erik C. Olson & The Gentlemen perform "Ornithology" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags

Arts
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
