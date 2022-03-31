Sessions from Studio A - Matt Derda & the High Watts

On this weeks episode we welcome Matt Derda & the High Watts to WNIJ's Studio A. The band combines storytelling and resonant melodies while blending rock n' roll riffs with eastern Kentucky folk music.

You can find more from them on their website and Bandcamp.

Matt Derda & the High Watts performing "Busted Again" live in Studio A

Matt Derda & the High Watts performing "Bet On Red" live in Studio A

Matt Derda & the High Watts performing "Only Have Lies For You" live in Studio A

Matt Derda & the High Watts performing "I Quit" live in Studio A

Matt Derda & the High Watts performing "You Don't Want Me Now" live in Studio A