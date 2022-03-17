Sessions from Studio A - Young Detectives

Young Detectives started off 2022 with a bang, releasing four new songs in the past few months as a follow up to their 2021 debut EP. We'll hear some of those new songs performed live on this week's show and we'll hear some off of that EP Come & Say Goodnight.

Find more music from Young Detectives on Bandcamp and follow their Facebook and Instagram for more news and show dates.

Young Detectives performing "Nightlight" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Young Detectives performing "Arizona" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Young Detectives performing "Tell Us" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Young Detectives performing "Zoo" live in WNIJ's Studio A