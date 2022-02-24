© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Andrew Ryan

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published February 24, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST
Andrew Ryan performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Andrew Ryan performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Singer-songwriter Andrew Ryan joins us this week to perform live in Studio A. We'll hear a stripped-down acoustic set and songs off his 2020 record Wild Terrain/You Cannot Delete Yourself!

Also listen for a talk with Andrew Ryan about his background and his new, upcoming album A Tiny Death. Find more music by him available on Bandcamp.

Andrew Ryan performing "All My Life" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Andrew Ryan performing "Midwest Kids" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Andrew Ryan performing "Star Sign" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Andrew Ryan performing "This Weight" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Andrew Ryan performing "The Loneliest" live in WNIJ's Studio A

