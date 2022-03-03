© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Fern Teal

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published March 3, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST
FT Still 2.png
1 of 2  — FT Still 2.png
Fern Teal performing live at DeKalb's Fargo Venue
FT Still 3.png
2 of 2  — FT Still 3.png
Fern Teal performing live at DeKalb's Fargo Venue

Join us for a special edition of our show this week, as we leave the studio to check out the new Fargo Venue in DeKalb. We'll hear a performance from Fern Teal recorded live, and we'll talk with Fargo's Ariel Ries and Emily Grobe. Fern Teal will also join us to tell us more about their music and future plans.

Find more from Fern Teal on Bandcamp and Instagram and check out more about the Fargo Venue on their website.

Fern Teal performing "Forever Inbound" live at the Fargo Venue in DeKalb

Fern Teal performing "Jar" live at the Fargo Venue in DeKalb

Fern Teal performing "Love Lies Under the Maple Tree" live at the Fargo Venue in DeKalb

Fern Teal performing "No Locks on the Door" live at the Fargo Venue in DeKalb

Fern Teal performing "Footprints" live at the Fargo Venue in DeKalb

Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
