Sessions from Studio A - Fern Teal

Join us for a special edition of our show this week, as we leave the studio to check out the new Fargo Venue in DeKalb. We'll hear a performance from Fern Teal recorded live, and we'll talk with Fargo's Ariel Ries and Emily Grobe. Fern Teal will also join us to tell us more about their music and future plans.

Find more from Fern Teal on Bandcamp and Instagram and check out more about the Fargo Venue on their website.

Fern Teal performing "Forever Inbound" live at the Fargo Venue in DeKalb

Fern Teal performing "Jar" live at the Fargo Venue in DeKalb

Fern Teal performing "Love Lies Under the Maple Tree" live at the Fargo Venue in DeKalb

Fern Teal performing "No Locks on the Door" live at the Fargo Venue in DeKalb

Fern Teal performing "Footprints" live at the Fargo Venue in DeKalb