Thursday at 7 p.m. & Saturday at 12 p.m.Sessions from Studio A is a local program dedicated to showcasing regional and touring musicians, featuring performances recorded in WNIJ's own Studio A in DeKalb and hosted by Spencer Tritt.The program presents genres of music ranging from folk to indie rock, blues, alternative country, Americana, world music and more, in a way that provides the listener with a live concert experience. These performances are accompanied by interviews with the artists who discuss their inspirations, aspirations, and the stories behind their original songs.
Sessions from Studio A - Bellhead
Post-punk and industrial duo Bellhead joins us from Chicago for a great live set this week. We'll also talk with band members about their music, the scene in Chicago, and about playing with two basses.
Find more from Bellhead on their website and Bandcamp page.
Bellhead performing "Mercy" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Bellhead performing "Runaway" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Bellhead performing "Unicorn Bones" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Bellhead performing "Fire Control" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Bellhead performing "Nothing As It Seems" live in WNIJ's Studio A