Sessions from Studio A - Bellhead

Post-punk and industrial duo Bellhead joins us from Chicago for a great live set this week. We'll also talk with band members about their music, the scene in Chicago, and about playing with two basses.

Find more from Bellhead on their website and Bandcamp page.

Bellhead performing "Mercy" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Bellhead performing "Runaway" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Bellhead performing "Unicorn Bones" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Bellhead performing "Fire Control" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Bellhead performing "Nothing As It Seems" live in WNIJ's Studio A