Sessions from Studio A - Dirty Fishnet Stockings

Rockford's Dirty Fishnet Stockings join us for a night of rockabilly in Studio A. We'll hear the band play some rockabilly classics and a few twists on some famous pop and rock songs. Also listen for a chat with band members where we'll talk about their backgrounds and discovering the genre.

Dirty Fishnet Stockings perform "Yes Tonight Josephine" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Dirty Fishnet Stockings perform "Walk This Way" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Dirty Fishnet Stockings perform "Little Pig" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Dirty Fishnet Stockings perform "Hot Rod Gal" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Dirty Fishnet Stockings perform "Honey Don't" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Dirty Fishnet Stockings perform "Lotta Lovin'" live in WNIJ's Studio A