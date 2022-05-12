© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A
Thursday at 7 p.m. & Saturday at 12 p.m.Sessions from Studio A is a local program dedicated to showcasing regional and touring musicians, featuring performances recorded in WNIJ's own Studio A in DeKalb and hosted by Spencer Tritt.The program presents genres of music ranging from folk to indie rock, blues, alternative country, Americana, world music and more, in a way that provides the listener with a live concert experience. These performances are accompanied by interviews with the artists who discuss their inspirations, aspirations, and the stories behind their original songs.Have a band you'd like to hear on Sessions from Studio A? Send us your suggestions: sessions@niu.edu

Sessions from Studio A - Dirty Fishnet Stockings

Spencer Tritt
Published May 12, 2022
Dirty Fishnet Stockings performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Dirty Fishnet Stockings performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Rockford's Dirty Fishnet Stockings join us for a night of rockabilly in Studio A. We'll hear the band play some rockabilly classics and a few twists on some famous pop and rock songs. Also listen for a chat with band members where we'll talk about their backgrounds and discovering the genre.

Find more from Dirty Fishnet Stockings on their website and SoundCloud page!

Dirty Fishnet Stockings perform "Yes Tonight Josephine" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Dirty Fishnet Stockings perform "Walk This Way" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Dirty Fishnet Stockings perform "Little Pig" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Dirty Fishnet Stockings perform "Hot Rod Gal" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Dirty Fishnet Stockings perform "Honey Don't" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Dirty Fishnet Stockings perform "Lotta Lovin'" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
