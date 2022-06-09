Sessions from Studio A - Jen Miller Music Collective

Jen Miller Music Collective performs original music inspired by their lives and their faith on this week's Sessions from Studio A. We'll also talk with Jen and Keith Miller about their backgrounds, their soaring vocal harmonies, and about how music helped them through a dark time of their lives.

Find more from Jen Miller Music Collective on their website as well as Facebook and Instagram.

Jen Miller Music Collective performing "You Belong (Among the Wildflowers)" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Jen Miller Music Collective performing "Traveler" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Jen Miller Music Collective performing "Crossroads" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Jen Miller Music Collective performing "Coming Home" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Jen Miller Music Collective performing "Make It" live in WNIJ's Studio A