Sessions from Studio A - Jen Miller Music Collective

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published June 9, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT
Jen Miller Music Collective performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Jen Miller Music Collective performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Jen Miller Music Collective performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Jen Miller Music Collective performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Jen Miller Music Collective performs original music inspired by their lives and their faith on this week's Sessions from Studio A. We'll also talk with Jen and Keith Miller about their backgrounds, their soaring vocal harmonies, and about how music helped them through a dark time of their lives.

Find more from Jen Miller Music Collective on their website as well as Facebook and Instagram.

Jen Miller Music Collective performing "You Belong (Among the Wildflowers)" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Jen Miller Music Collective performing "Traveler" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Jen Miller Music Collective performing "Crossroads" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Jen Miller Music Collective performing "Coming Home" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Jen Miller Music Collective performing "Make It" live in WNIJ's Studio A

ArtsSessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
