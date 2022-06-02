© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - Ludlow

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published June 2, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT
Still 2.png
1 of 4  — Still 2.png
Ludlow performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Still 4.png
2 of 4  — Still 4.png
Ludlow performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Still 1.png
3 of 4  — Still 1.png
Ludlow performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Still 3.png
4 of 4  — Still 3.png
Ludlow performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Chicago indie-folk band Ludlow joins us this week for a performance and conversation in Studio A! We'll hear them play some brand new singles live and the band will tell us more about themselves and their music.

Find tour dates, videos, and more music from Ludlow on their website and keep up with the band on their Instagram page.

Ludlow performing "White Swan Falls" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ludlow performing "Oumuamua" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ludlow performing "Die Any Day" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ludlow performing "Ellen, Oh Ellen" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ludlow performing "Take Me Back (to July)" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags

Arts
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories