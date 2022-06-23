© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - Daydream Review

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published June 23, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT
Daydream Review performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 3  — DR still 1.png
Daydream Review performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 3  — Dr still 2.png
Daydream Review performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 3  — DR still 3.png

Listen for a great live performance and talk Chicago's Daydream Review. They brought their lush, psychedelic sound to Studio A and songwriter Eli Montez joined us for a conversation about his background and the music of Daydream Review.

Find their music on all the usual streaming platforms and on their Bandcamp page. Also follow the band on Facebook and Instagram for more news from Daydream Review.

Daydream Review performing "Dazed" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Daydream Review performing "Dream Sequence #29" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Daydream Review performing "Sensory Deprivation" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Daydream Review performing "Have You Found What You're Looking For?" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Daydream Review performing "Montage" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags

ArtsSessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories