© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Poetically Yours - The things that inspire us

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published August 15, 2025 at 11:51 AM CDT
Charles Payne
David Artbook Johnson
Charles Payne

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets and occasionally writers from other areas. This week’s poem is written by Charles Payne.

Payne is a Madison, Wisconsin transplant, certified teacher, and self-taught social artist originally from Lansing, Michigan. He is known for his work exploring personal narrative and social commentary through various creative mediums, including poetry, playwriting, and storytelling. Here’s his poem:

That time Lily left Marshal to follow her dreams of being an artist

I don’t know what we are supposed to be doing.
I don’t know why we are doing it today, Marshall.

Cumulus clouds cry tears of butterflies, and June bugs go
splat on windshields. Our sky transforms from green to grey.

I stood there in relief rainfall, listening to what heaven
had to say, burdens of a polluted atmosphere covering up

desires I have to be with you, my admiration forecasted through
weather apps issuing freeze warnings on clear and calm nights.

I think that I want to be with you! But
they say Lilys can survive without human interaction or touch.

In the hit American sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, lead character Lily is happy with lead character Marshall, but a pregnancy scare and the opportunity of an art program in San Francisco have her questioning her choices. In the end, Lily breaks up with Marshall to head to San Francisco and pursue her artist dreams, leaving him absolutely heartbroken.

 
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose