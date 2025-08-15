Poetically Yours - The things that inspire us

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets and occasionally writers from other areas. This week’s poem is written by Charles Payne.

Payne is a Madison, Wisconsin transplant, certified teacher, and self-taught social artist originally from Lansing, Michigan. He is known for his work exploring personal narrative and social commentary through various creative mediums, including poetry, playwriting, and storytelling. Here’s his poem:

That time Lily left Marshal to follow her dreams of being an artist

I don’t know what we are supposed to be doing.

I don’t know why we are doing it today, Marshall.

Cumulus clouds cry tears of butterflies, and June bugs go

splat on windshields. Our sky transforms from green to grey.

I stood there in relief rainfall, listening to what heaven

had to say, burdens of a polluted atmosphere covering up

desires I have to be with you, my admiration forecasted through

weather apps issuing freeze warnings on clear and calm nights.

I think that I want to be with you! But

they say Lilys can survive without human interaction or touch.

In the hit American sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, lead character Lily is happy with lead character Marshall, but a pregnancy scare and the opportunity of an art program in San Francisco have her questioning her choices. In the end, Lily breaks up with Marshall to head to San Francisco and pursue her artist dreams, leaving him absolutely heartbroken.