Poetically Yours Extended Podcast: social justice activist discusses the climate four years after George Floyd's death, and more

Welcome to another episode of the WNIJ Poetically Yours Extended Podcast. Every Friday you get an earful of stanzas written by local poets. This podcast gives you time to take in more and maybe find a deeper connection with the artists. This month’s featured guest is Christopher D. Sims.

In this episode, Sims shared his experiences working for different nonprofits in other states and his journey back to Rockford. We also discussed his thoughts about the social justice climate four years after the death of George Floyd.



Listen to Poetically Yours every Friday on WNIJ and WNIU. Special thanks to the Nick Monte Trio Band for providing the music for this podcast.