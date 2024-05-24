Poetically Yours - George Floyd

Welcome to this week's Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week's episode features Christopher D. Sims.

Sims is from the West Side of Rockford and first shared his poetic gifts onstage at Haskell Elementary School, thanks to Dorothy Paige-Turner.

Rooted in Black joy and celebration, his poems wind through the landscapes of this country's past and present. He hopes they will inform, engage, and entertain. Sims, who originally wrote rap and hip-hop lyrics, said his poetry has a bebop cadence.

In this poem, Sims reminds us that it’s been four years since the death of George Floyd. He has a lot of questions in “After four years.”

After 4 years; 4 years

After George Floyd was

Murdered by a Minnesota

cop. The police murders

have not stopped. The

stains remain on concrete

after we met our maker.

The pressures are even

greater. A former president

is still a hater, still pushes

hate, still equates we Blacks

and Browns with everything

dark or down.

Where is the movement

for George these days?

Why are the skies still

dark, gray? What do

activists have to say

these days?

Where is the spirit

of George Floyd now?

Why aren’t we fighting

now? Didn’t King, Malcolm,

Medgar, and Harriet, show

us how?

Are we too complacent?

Why is activism reactive

when George is dead, isn’t

that backwards?

We are waiting for the

next traffic stop to name

the cops who killed another

sister or brother. We are still

being othered, wronged, arrested,

tested, tried. We still die. Mothers

fathers, sisters, families still cry.

Where is the spirit of George Floyd

in political halls? Why is legislation

always being stalled or called out

when it comes to Black people,

our freedom, our justice, our equity,

our communities, our schools,

reparations?

George Floyd died a victim; we

are still being imprisoned; the

Black diaspora still lacks hope,

a collective vision; there is still

a long way to go, a lot is still

missing.

4 years later, onto life

we are still gripping

because life in the United States

for we Blacks is still hard-hitting!

George Floyd’s spirit sees, listens,

from the universe’s extensions.

© Christopher D. Sims

May 20th, 2024