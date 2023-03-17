Poetically Yours - Nature is art

Kirk is a horticulturist, a master gardener, and a former employee of the “Nature Conservatory.” Kirk has also worked in restoration ecology.

Kirk is the father of three sons and has five grandchildren. He was born and raised in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side and has lived in several locations including Hawaii and New York City.

He remains active in a variety of conservative efforts in DeKalb County and elsewhere. Kirk enjoys writing, landscape design, and the continued study of botany and music.

His poem “I Love Every Leaf” was inspired in part while resting in his small woodland garden.

I love every leaf

every last one of them

sculpted by the wind, the rain

the hand of God

no less exquisite than

the human form no less ordained

painted by the seasons and the sun

from the prying eyes

from the dull drums

ever vein every midrib

every margin and petiole

so perfectly formed

where will I be

when the leaves

leave the trees

where will I go to so enjoy

the sound of their fluttering

where will I find the shadows

and the dappled light they lend

what will I do

when the last leaf falls