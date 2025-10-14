Perspective: Is our president a populist or a demagogue?

Before the election, we heard a lot of talk about how Donald Trump's populist message resonated with the working class. There was a photo op with Donald Trump wearing a McDonald's apron. He made a lot of promises to all who work and live paycheck to paycheck about how he alone could save them and make their lives better.

However, since his election, I have not heard him talk much about the daily workers who keep this country going.

A true populist is neither all right or all left. Populists are concerned for the common people.

In the 1890s, a group of farmers who were bankrupt due to falling crop prices, drought, greedy railroads, monopolies, and a federal government serving powerful interests, coined the phrase populist to describe an alliance of the people. They rallied around ideas of labor rights, corporate regulations, to progressive income tax and an eight-hour workday.

The precise word to describe Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump is demagogue, a demagogue is disingenuous, exploiting social divisions, manipulating the press, and misleading the electorate in pursuit of selfish gain. A demagogue may use popular strategies to win support but has little or no concern for the masses.

I think it's clear where our President's interest is. It's not with those who work to keep food on their table and a roof over their heads.

I'm Dan Kenny and this is my perspective.