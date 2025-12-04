Sessions from Studio A - Shining Nothing

Part power-pop, part garage-rock, Shining Nothing joins us in Studio A to play songs from their latest EP A Step Back and some new music. We'll talk with them about the band, that last EP, and their songwriting process. Find more from Shining Nothing on Instagram and Facebook. Their music is on all streaming platforms and you can download their debut EP over on Bandcamp.

Lineup:

Ryan Dusthimer - Guitar, Lead Vocals

Tyler Hansen - Guitar, Keys, Vocals

Corey Rosebrook - Bass, Vocals

Sean O'Reilly - Drums, Vocals

Shining Nothing performing "Make It Out" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Shining Nothing performing "Heavy" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Shining Nothing performing "And This" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Shining Nothing performing "Islands" live in WNIJ's Studio A