© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - Shining Nothing

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published December 4, 2025 at 6:55 PM CST
Shining Nothing performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 6  — SN still 6.png
Shining Nothing performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Shining Nothing performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 6  — SN still 3.png
Shining Nothing performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Shining Nothing performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 6  — SN still 5.png
Shining Nothing performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Shining Nothing performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 6  — SN still 1.png
Shining Nothing performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Shining Nothing performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
5 of 6  — SN still 2.png
Shining Nothing performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Shining Nothing performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
6 of 6  — SN still 4.png
Shining Nothing performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Part power-pop, part garage-rock, Shining Nothing joins us in Studio A to play songs from their latest EP A Step Back and some new music. We'll talk with them about the band, that last EP, and their songwriting process. Find more from Shining Nothing on Instagram and Facebook. Their music is on all streaming platforms and you can download their debut EP over on Bandcamp.

Lineup:
Ryan Dusthimer - Guitar, Lead Vocals
Tyler Hansen - Guitar, Keys, Vocals
Corey Rosebrook - Bass, Vocals
Sean O'Reilly - Drums, Vocals

Shining Nothing performing "Make It Out" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Shining Nothing performing "Heavy" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Shining Nothing performing "And This" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Shining Nothing performing "Islands" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories