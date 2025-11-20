© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Rishi Maze

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published November 20, 2025 at 6:55 PM CST
Rishi Maze performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 9  — RM still 8.png
Rishi Maze performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Rishi Maze performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 9  — RM still 3.png
Rishi Maze performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Rishi Maze performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 9  — RM still 1.png
Rishi Maze performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Rishi Maze performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
4 of 9  — RM still 5.png
Rishi Maze performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Rishi Maze performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
5 of 9  — RM still 4.png
Rishi Maze performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Rishi Maze performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
6 of 9  — RM still 6.png
Rishi Maze performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Rishi Maze performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
7 of 9  — RM still 2.png
Rishi Maze performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Rishi Maze performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
8 of 9  — RM still 9.png
Rishi Maze performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Rishi Maze performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
9 of 9  — RM still 7.png
Rishi Maze performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Studio A gets turned into space for Rishi Maze's live recording with us this week. We'll talk with band members and hear performances from inside the studio. Check out behind-the-scenes video from the set posted below for the full experience! Find more from Rishi Maze on Facebook and YouTube. Catch them playing live November 25 at The Des Plaines Theatre.

Lineup:
Cris Macht - Guitar
Rafael Winterpacht - Bass
Brad Riverdahl - Drums
Sean Hynes - Percussion and Visuals
Laura Deavieux - Vocals and Visuals
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
