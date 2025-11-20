Sessions from Studio A - Rishi Maze

Studio A gets turned into space for Rishi Maze's live recording with us this week. We'll talk with band members and hear performances from inside the studio. Check out behind-the-scenes video from the set posted below for the full experience! Find more from Rishi Maze on Facebook and YouTube. Catch them playing live November 25 at The Des Plaines Theatre.

Lineup:

Cris Macht - Guitar

Rafael Winterpacht - Bass

Brad Riverdahl - Drums

Sean Hynes - Percussion and Visuals

Laura Deavieux - Vocals and Visuals