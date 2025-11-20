Sessions from Studio A - Rishi Maze
1 of 9 — RM still 8.png
Rishi Maze performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 9 — RM still 3.png
3 of 9 — RM still 1.png
4 of 9 — RM still 5.png
5 of 9 — RM still 4.png
6 of 9 — RM still 6.png
7 of 9 — RM still 2.png
8 of 9 — RM still 9.png
9 of 9 — RM still 7.png
Studio A gets turned into space for Rishi Maze's live recording with us this week. We'll talk with band members and hear performances from inside the studio. Check out behind-the-scenes video from the set posted below for the full experience! Find more from Rishi Maze on Facebook and YouTube. Catch them playing live November 25 at The Des Plaines Theatre.
Lineup:
Cris Macht - Guitar
Rafael Winterpacht - Bass
Brad Riverdahl - Drums
Sean Hynes - Percussion and Visuals
Laura Deavieux - Vocals and Visuals