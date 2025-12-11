Sessions from Studio A - The Lone Canary

Folk duo The Lone Canary returns to Studio A this week with new music. Their latest record Dime Store Horses is out now everywhere. Hear songs from the album recorded live and we'll talk with members Jesse Fox and Heather Camacho about the making of the album, and about choosing the title Dime Store Horses. Find more from The Lone Canary on their website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Check out video from their performance in Studio A posted below.