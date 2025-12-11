© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - The Lone Canary

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published December 11, 2025 at 6:55 PM CST
The Lone Canary performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 3  — pic 3.png
The Lone Canary performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
The Lone Canary performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 3  — pic 2.png
The Lone Canary performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
The Lone Canary performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 3  — pic 1.png
The Lone Canary performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Folk duo The Lone Canary returns to Studio A this week with new music. Their latest record Dime Store Horses is out now everywhere. Hear songs from the album recorded live and we'll talk with members Jesse Fox and Heather Camacho about the making of the album, and about choosing the title Dime Store Horses. Find more from The Lone Canary on their website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Check out video from their performance in Studio A posted below.
Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories