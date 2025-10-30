Sessions from Studio A - Towse

California-based duo Towse stopped by WNIJ while on tour through the Midwest. The band has been on a near constant tour for the past two years, which they sing about in their latest single Stay on the Road. We'll talk with Towse about living together as a couple on the road and about the stories behind some of their songs. Check out more from the duo on Facebook and Instagram as well as their website.

Towse performing "Crazy Friends" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Towse performing "Stay on the Road" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Towse performing "Beautiful Disaster" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Towse performing "Feels Good" live in WNIJ's Studio A