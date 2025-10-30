© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Towse

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published October 30, 2025 at 6:55 PM CDT
California-based duo Towse stopped by WNIJ while on tour through the Midwest. The band has been on a near constant tour for the past two years, which they sing about in their latest single Stay on the Road. We'll talk with Towse about living together as a couple on the road and about the stories behind some of their songs. Check out more from the duo on Facebook and Instagram as well as their website.

Towse performing "Crazy Friends" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Towse performing "Stay on the Road" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Towse performing "Beautiful Disaster" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Towse performing "Feels Good" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
