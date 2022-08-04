© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - Honey Cellar

Northern Public Radio
Published August 4, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT
HC Still 2.png
1 of 2  — HC Still 2.png
Honey Cellar performing live at Rockford's Prairie Street Brewing Co.
HC Still 1.png
2 of 2  — HC Still 1.png
Honey Cellar performing live at Rockford's Prairie Street Brewing Co.

A lot has happened for Chicago folk rock band Honey Cellar since we last saw them. They have a new band member and a brand new album Borders which is out now streaming everywhere. Hear Honey Cellar play songs from Borders live at Prairie Street Brewing Co. in Rockford and join us for a talk with band members.

Find more from Honey Cellar on their website and Bandcamp page. Follow their social media on Instagram!

Honey Cellar performing "Passing Ships" live at Prairie Street Brewing Co.

Honey Cellar performing "New England" live at Prairie Street Brewing Co.

Honey Cellar performing "Come What May" live at Prairie Street Brewing Co.

Honey Cellar performing "Around" live at Prairie Street Brewing Co.

Honey Cellar performing "About You" live at Prairie Street Brewing Co.

Tags

ArtsSessions From Studio A
Related Stories