Sessions from Studio A - Honey Cellar

A lot has happened for Chicago folk rock band Honey Cellar since we last saw them. They have a new band member and a brand new album Borders which is out now streaming everywhere. Hear Honey Cellar play songs from Borders live at Prairie Street Brewing Co. in Rockford and join us for a talk with band members.

Find more from Honey Cellar on their website and Bandcamp page. Follow their social media on Instagram!

Honey Cellar performing "Passing Ships" live at Prairie Street Brewing Co.

Honey Cellar performing "New England" live at Prairie Street Brewing Co.

Honey Cellar performing "Come What May" live at Prairie Street Brewing Co.

Honey Cellar performing "Around" live at Prairie Street Brewing Co.

Honey Cellar performing "About You" live at Prairie Street Brewing Co.