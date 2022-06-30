© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - BAJA

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published June 30, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT
BAJA performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
BAJA performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
BAJA performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Back at the start of 2020, AJ Schmall and Jonathan Rivera were both sent home from their colleges as the pandemic began. They used that time to form BAJA, which quickly grew into a large collective of rotating musicians featuring a full horn section. Hear them perform live in Studio A on this week's show and check out more music from BAJA on their website.

You can also follow the band on their Instagram and Facebook page.

BAJA performing "Reflection" live in WNIJ's Studio A

BAJA performing "Rhythm of the Breeze" live in WNIJ's Studio A

BAJA performing "The King's Cup" live in WNIJ's Studio A

BAJA performing "Nothing Can Hold Me Back" live in WNIJ's Studio A

BAJA performing "Ghost" live in WNIJ's Studio A

ArtsSessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
