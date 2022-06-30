Sessions from Studio A - BAJA

Back at the start of 2020, AJ Schmall and Jonathan Rivera were both sent home from their colleges as the pandemic began. They used that time to form BAJA, which quickly grew into a large collective of rotating musicians featuring a full horn section. Hear them perform live in Studio A on this week's show and check out more music from BAJA on their website.

You can also follow the band on their Instagram and Facebook page.

BAJA performing "Reflection" live in WNIJ's Studio A

BAJA performing "Rhythm of the Breeze" live in WNIJ's Studio A

BAJA performing "The King's Cup" live in WNIJ's Studio A

BAJA performing "Nothing Can Hold Me Back" live in WNIJ's Studio A

BAJA performing "Ghost" live in WNIJ's Studio A